Dispensaries accepting online payments in West Kelowna, British Columbia
(1)
Online payments accepted
4 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Hi Cannabis - Kelowna
5.0
(
5
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
6.0 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Flora Cannabis - Pandosy Kelowna - Now Open!
REC
3.3
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
3.2 mi away
Flora Cannabis - Downtown Kelowna
REC
4.2
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
4.2 mi away
Flora Cannabis - Glenmore - Kelowna
REC
4.8
(
4
)
Closed until 9am PT
6.4 mi away
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
West Kelowna, BC
0.1 km
5 stores
Kelowna, BC
5.2 km
15 stores
Peachland, BC
16.0 km
2 stores
Lake Country, BC
20.8 km
3 stores
Summerland, BC
30.0 km
3 stores
Penticton, BC
40.7 km
9 stores
Vernon, BC
47.3 km
7 stores
Find all locations
