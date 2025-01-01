We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Beaverton, Ontario
(1)
Veteran
11 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Bud's Cannabis Store - Baldwin
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
15.6 mi away
order pickup
Flowertown Cannabis - Beaverton (Coming Soon)
REC
3.7
(
3
)
0.1 mi away
The Den Cannabis Store - Orillia
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.2 mi away
Vivid Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
17.3 mi away
Uplift Cannabis-Orillia
REC
3.1
(
7
)
Closed until 11am ET
17.7 mi away
Miss Jones - Sunshine City Outpost
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.0 mi away
Happy Dayz - Orillia
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.0 mi away
Rama Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.0 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Orillia
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.8 mi away
The House of Cannabis - Keswick
REC
3.2
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.4 mi away
ShinyBud - Orillia
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.4 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Baldwin, ON
25.1 km
1 store
Orillia, ON
26.1 km
7 stores
Rama, ON
29.1 km
1 store
Georgina, ON
31.3 km
3 stores
Kawartha Lakes, ON
32.5 km
5 stores
Innisfil, ON
36.2 km
2 stores
Uxbridge, ON
36.3 km
3 stores
Port Perry, ON
39.7 km
4 stores
Barrie, ON
40.0 km
20 stores
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
44.9 km
2 stores
Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON
47.9 km
3 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Beaverton
L0K
