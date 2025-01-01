We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Carleton Place, Ontario
(1)
Debit cards accepted
17 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
The Cannabis Shop - Carleton Place
3.7
(
2
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
2.3 mi away
order pickup
REC
Athena Cannabis - Kanata
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
The Cannabis Shop - Perth
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.2 mi away
order pickup
Olympia Cannabis - Carleton Place
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
0.1 mi away
Stash & Co. - Stittsville
REC
Closed until 9am ET
13.3 mi away
Spiritleaf - Stittsville, Ottawa
REC
Closed until 9:30am ET
13.7 mi away
Gather and Grow Recreational Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.3 mi away
hURBN Cannabis
REC
Closed until 10am ET
15.9 mi away
BlueBird Cannabis - Kanata
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.1 mi away
ROLL'D Cannabis Co. - Kanata
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.2 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Kanata Centrum - Curb-side & Delivery Available
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
16.3 mi away
Camp Cannabis - Kanata
REC
Closed until 10am ET
16.7 mi away
Perth Cannabis - Coming Soon!
REC
Closed until 10am ET
17.3 mi away
Pop's Cannabis Co. - Smith Falls
REC
Closed until 9am ET
18.2 mi away
Canna Cabana - Kanata
REC
Closed until 9am ET
18.2 mi away
Spiritleaf - Robertson Centre, Ottawa
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.5 mi away
pureLeaf Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
20.0 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Carleton Place, ON
0.3 km
3 stores
Mississippi Mills, ON
10.7 km
1 store
Ottawa, ON
21.4 km
64 stores
Richmond, ON
24.6 km
1 store
Perth, ON
27.6 km
3 stores
Smiths Falls, ON
28.4 km
2 stores
Arnprior, ON
36.3 km
1 store
Kemptville, ON
41.7 km
1 store
Gatineau, QC
49.3 km
1 store
Find all locations
