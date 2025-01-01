We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Woman-owned dispensaries in Georgina, Ontario
(1)
Woman owned
3 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Bud's Cannabis Store - Baldwin
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
6.0 mi away
order pickup
Graffiti Cannabis Co.
REC
Closed until 10am ET
12.2 mi away
Spark Cannabis - Cookstown
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.1 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Baldwin, ON
9.7 km
1 store
Innisfil, ON
11.2 km
3 stores
Barrie, ON
18.7 km
20 stores
Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON
22.6 km
4 stores
Beaverton, ON
26.8 km
1 store
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
27.1 km
8 stores
Aurora, ON
30.1 km
10 stores
Orillia, ON
32.3 km
7 stores
Uxbridge, ON
33.3 km
3 stores
New Tecumseth, ON
34.8 km
4 stores
Angus, ON
36.0 km
3 stores
Port Perry, ON
43.9 km
4 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Georgina
switch to map view
Filters
Woman owned
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Ownership
1
Woman owned
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Blue Dream
Animal Face
Pink Kush
Jean Guy
Pineapple Express
Cold Creek Kush
GMO Cookies
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results