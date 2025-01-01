We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting cash in Sauble Beach, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
5 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Summer Leaf Saugeen
INDIGENOUS
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
2.5 mi away
Saugeen Territory Original Green
INDIGENOUS
Closed until 10am ET
8.9 mi away
Cannabis Grey Bruce - Saugeen Shores
REC
Closed until 10am ET
10.6 mi away
Budzz Pot Shoppe
REC
Closed until 10am ET
16.2 mi away
Cannabis Grey Bruce - Owen Sound
REC
Closed until 10am ET
16.5 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Sauble Beach, ON
0.0 km
2 stores
Southampton, ON
14.4 km
2 stores
Port Elgin, ON
26.2 km
1 store
Owen Sound, ON
26.2 km
3 stores
Chesley, ON
39.1 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Sauble Beach
N0H
switch to map view
Filters
Cash accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Pink Kush
BC Kush
Acapulco Gold
Afghani
Baker's Dozen
Blackberry Cream
Blood Orange
Show all 241
clear all
view results