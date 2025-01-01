We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
(1)
All Store results
REC
Northern Light Cannabis Co
4.8
(
12
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 11am ET
10.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Due North Cannabis - Sault Ste Marie
4.7
(
7
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
1.8 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Hello Cannabis - Sault Ste. Marie
REC
2.3
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
1.6 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - The Soo
REC
2.3
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
2.1 mi away
Matchbox Cannabis - Sault Ste. Marie
REC
Closed until 10am ET
2.1 mi away
Cannabis Jacks - Sault Ste. Marie
REC
4.7
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
2.2 mi away
The Fire Station - Sault Ste Marie
REC
4.9
(
27
)
Closed until 9am ET
2.6 mi away
Lume Cannabis Co - Sault Ste. Marie
MED
4.7
(
13
)
3.7 mi away
North Coast Provisions - Sault Ste Marie (Med)
MED
5.0
(
8
)
Closed until 9am ET
3.9 mi away
North Coast Provisions - Sault Ste Marie (Rec)
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
3.9 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2.5 km
5 stores
Find all locations
