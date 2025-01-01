We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting cash in Smiths Falls, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
7 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
The Cannabis Shop - Perth
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
12.1 mi away
order pickup
REC
The Cannabis Shop - Carleton Place
3.7
(
2
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
15.2 mi away
order pickup
Pop's Cannabis Co. - Smith Falls
REC
Closed until 9am ET
1.0 mi away
Perth Cannabis - Coming Soon!
REC
Closed until 10am ET
11.3 mi away
Tweed Carleton Place
REC
Closed until 10am ET
16.8 mi away
Olympia Cannabis - Carleton Place
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.3 mi away
Creekside Greens - Kemptville
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.9 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Smiths Falls, ON
0.3 km
2 stores
Perth, ON
18.2 km
3 stores
Carleton Place, ON
24.4 km
3 stores
Kemptville, ON
32.0 km
1 store
Ottawa, ON
34.9 km
18 stores
Richmond, ON
35.1 km
1 store
Mississippi Mills, ON
38.8 km
1 store
Brockville, ON
41.9 km
2 stores
Prescott, ON
45.5 km
1 store
Find all locations
