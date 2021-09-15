Don’t snooze on these CBN cannabis products
Meet the new kid on the block—cannabinol, commonly known as CBN. The rare cannabinoid is popping up in a variety of formats, in everything from gummies to oils.
And while we still love THC and CBD, it is exciting to see new cannabinoids and product options for consumers to try. Check out the latest CBN products to hit the Canadian cannabis market.
CBN 1:2 NightTime Formula Oil
By: MediPharm Labs
Dose: 18-22 mg/g THC, 0-1 mg/g CBD, 9-11 mg/g CBN
CBN 1:2 NightTime formula is a quality infused MCT oil that has a very subtle flavour. The glass bottle’s dropper delivers precise doses.
Each drop of this product contains approximately 0.28 mg of CBN, 0.55 mg of THC, and 0.03 mg of CBD. There are approximately 36 drops in 1ml.
For those who aren’t looking to count drops, use a syringe to measure your dose. I did the math so you won’t have to — 1mL of oil contains approximately 20 mg of THC, 1 mg of CBD, and 10 mg of CBN.
CBN Blackberry Lemon Dream Soft Chews
By: Ace Valley
Dose: 5 mg THC, 2.5 mg CBN each (two per package)
Blackberry Lemon Dream soft chews are vegan and gluten free. Currently the only CBN soft chew on the market, gummies are an easy format for consumers.
There are two soft chews per package, each with a precise dose of 5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBN. According to Ace Valley, the product has a delicious blackberry flavour with a fresh lemon finish — perfect as a nightcap.
Renew CBN Oil
By: Solei
Dose: 10 – 11 mg/g THC, 0-1 mg/g CBD, 10 – 11 mg/g CBN
Renew CBN oil is the only 1:1 product currently on the market. Most offerings have twice as much THC as CBN. Solei uses MCT as the carrier oil and has made this formula terpene free.
By removing the terpenes, Renew CBN oil has no flavour or odour. This is great if you’re sensitive to terpenes or dislike the taste of cannabis. However, it is not so great if you are looking for any kind of entourage effect.
CBN Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch 510 Thread Cartridge
By: Northbound Cannabis
Dose: 45-51% THC, 0-2% CBD, 20-28% CBN
The Northbound Cannabis CBN vape is a high-CBN (20-28%) formulation using an indica-dominant hybrid inspired by Slurricane. The cultivar used for extraction is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch.
The vape has a sweet citrus-berry flavour, with a creamy aroma that focuses on terpenes. Formulated at MediPharm Labs, the concentrate uses refined CBN material and individually sourced terpenes to create a unique product.
Pomegranate Sunset CBN and CBD Shot
By: NightNight
Dose: 45 mg of CBD, 15 mg of CBN
The Pomegranate Sunset CBN and CBD Shot has zero THC content, which in itself is a rare find. NightNight uses the natural flavours of pomegranate and citrus combined with Stevia and bitters to create a zesty nighttime drink.
This 50 ml shot is a beverage that is ideal for bedtime and has no added sugars. NightNight invites consumers to experience the synergistic effects of CBN and CBD in a smoke-free format with unique flavour and effects.
2:1 CBD Full Spectrum 510 Thread Cartridge
By: Sundial
Dose: 22-28% THC, 52-57 CBD
CBD 2:1 is a CBD-rich cannabis extract that includes low levels of THC as well as notable amounts of CBG and CBN. The vape features popular CBD cultivar Charlotte’s Web with no additives, fillers or artificial flavouring.
Featuring twice the amount of CBD than THC, this vape is great for people looking for a little THC, tampered by the high CBD content.
GO Slumber 5:1 CBN Shot
By: Field Trip
Dose: 1 mg THC, 5 mg CBN
Savour sweet dreams with Go Slumber. A one-of-a-kind elixir made with chamomile, lavender, and honey. Infused with 5 mg CBN and 1 mg THC.
The latest in CanadaShow all
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.