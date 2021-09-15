CanadaStrains & products Don’t snooze on these CBN cannabis products Ashley Keenan September 15, 2021 CBN products are the latest trend in cannabis retail. (Adobe Stock)

Meet the new kid on the block—cannabinol, commonly known as CBN. The rare cannabinoid is popping up in a variety of formats, in everything from gummies to oils.

And while we still love THC and CBD, it is exciting to see new cannabinoids and product options for consumers to try. Check out the latest CBN products to hit the Canadian cannabis market.

CBN 1:2 NightTime Formula Oil

Some evidence shows CBN might be sedating, though more research is needed. (MediPharm Labs)

By: MediPharm Labs

Dose: 18-22 mg/g THC, 0-1 mg/g CBD, 9-11 mg/g CBN

CBN 1:2 NightTime formula is a quality infused MCT oil that has a very subtle flavour. The glass bottle’s dropper delivers precise doses.

Each drop of this product contains approximately 0.28 mg of CBN, 0.55 mg of THC, and 0.03 mg of CBD. There are approximately 36 drops in 1ml.

For those who aren’t looking to count drops, use a syringe to measure your dose. I did the math so you won’t have to — 1mL of oil contains approximately 20 mg of THC, 1 mg of CBD, and 10 mg of CBN.

CBN Blackberry Lemon Dream Soft Chews

Blackberry Lemon Dream is currently the only CBN gummy available. (Ace Valley)

By: Ace Valley

Dose: 5 mg THC, 2.5 mg CBN each (two per package)

Blackberry Lemon Dream soft chews are vegan and gluten free. Currently the only CBN soft chew on the market, gummies are an easy format for consumers.

There are two soft chews per package, each with a precise dose of 5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBN. According to Ace Valley, the product has a delicious blackberry flavour with a fresh lemon finish — perfect as a nightcap.

Renew CBN Oil

Renew CBN oil has less THC and more CBD than other products. (Solei)

By: Solei

Dose: 10 – 11 mg/g THC, 0-1 mg/g CBD, 10 – 11 mg/g CBN

Renew CBN oil is the only 1:1 product currently on the market. Most offerings have twice as much THC as CBN. Solei uses MCT as the carrier oil and has made this formula terpene free.

By removing the terpenes, Renew CBN oil has no flavour or odour. This is great if you’re sensitive to terpenes or dislike the taste of cannabis. However, it is not so great if you are looking for any kind of entourage effect.

CBN Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch 510 Thread Cartridge

CBN in vapes is a fairly new format for consumers to enjoy. (Northbound Cannabis)

By: Northbound Cannabis

Dose: 45-51% THC, 0-2% CBD, 20-28% CBN

The Northbound Cannabis CBN vape is a high-CBN (20-28%) formulation using an indica-dominant hybrid inspired by Slurricane. The cultivar used for extraction is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch.

The vape has a sweet citrus-berry flavour, with a creamy aroma that focuses on terpenes. Formulated at MediPharm Labs, the concentrate uses refined CBN material and individually sourced terpenes to create a unique product.

Pomegranate Sunset CBN and CBD Shot

This product offers consumers a chance to try CBN without THC. (NightNight)

By: NightNight

Dose: 45 mg of CBD, 15 mg of CBN

The Pomegranate Sunset CBN and CBD Shot has zero THC content, which in itself is a rare find. NightNight uses the natural flavours of pomegranate and citrus combined with Stevia and bitters to create a zesty nighttime drink.

This 50 ml shot is a beverage that is ideal for bedtime and has no added sugars. NightNight invites consumers to experience the synergistic effects of CBN and CBD in a smoke-free format with unique flavour and effects.

2:1 CBD Full Spectrum 510 Thread Cartridge

This vape cart is a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. (Sundial)

By: Sundial

Dose: 22-28% THC, 52-57 CBD

CBD 2:1 is a CBD-rich cannabis extract that includes low levels of THC as well as notable amounts of CBG and CBN. The vape features popular CBD cultivar Charlotte’s Web with no additives, fillers or artificial flavouring.

Featuring twice the amount of CBD than THC, this vape is great for people looking for a little THC, tampered by the high CBD content.

GO Slumber 5:1 CBN Shot

This small beverage has a 5:1 ratio of CBN to THC for those looking for low THC options. (Field Trip)

By: Field Trip

Dose: 1 mg THC, 5 mg CBN

Savour sweet dreams with Go Slumber. A one-of-a-kind elixir made with chamomile, lavender, and honey. Infused with 5 mg CBN and 1 mg THC.

