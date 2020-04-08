ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Charlotte's Web
4.5 264 reviews

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

179 people reported 1217 effects
Relaxed 54%
Uplifted 42%
Happy 41%
Focused 34%
Creative 18%
Pain 40%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 28%
Inflammation 20%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

MichelleStewart
Member since 2016
I am in my mid 40s and have never used drugs either medicinally or recreationally. I don't drink. I have suffered depression along with anxiety for most of my adult life. A dear friend of mine (who WAS suffering severe depression) told me about greens for treating depression. I smoked my first p...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
GregM6530
Member since 2014
My Son has XQ28 duplication that brings on seizures. We have been using CW for a week at 50 ml 2 x a day. 90 % reduction in seizures + old personality starting to shine through. ~ GREAT BEGINNING! :)
FocusedTalkativeUplifted
peskyfish
Member since 2015
One of the best strains for pain and anxiety. Low THC so no couch lock or paranoia for those who are sensitive. Can 100% function on it doing your daily tasks. We need more growers that grow low THC and high CBD strains.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
KindGodess420
Member since 2015
💜...Charlotte's Web Tincture by The Stanley Brothers: A Love Blessing!..I've been taking this for a month now and WOW WE LOVE YOU CHARLOTTE!😘 Felt gentle Pain Relief after only a week accompanied by Reduced Muscle Soreness. Also Contols Spastisity and seems to Lower Overall Inflammation. A lovely...
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Bertrand_Bataille
Member since 2015
I have tried numerous strains over the course of my life, and every one has caused be some degree of paranoia. EVERY ONE. Every one except for this one. Maybe that's due to its relative dearth of THC. Maybe it's due to the excess of CBD. Maybe both; I don't know. But I know that when I drink, I do...
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Charlotte's Web
Spyder Mon
Tonics Web
Charlotte Figi, CBD pioneer and 'Charlotte's Web' namesake, dies from COVID-19
Charlotte Figi, CBD pioneer and 'Charlotte's Web' namesake, dies from COVID-19
The Roll-Up #138: Remembering Charlotte Figi
The Roll-Up #138: Remembering Charlotte Figi
Clinical Trial of Cannabis' Effects on Epilepsy Patients Is Underway
Clinical Trial of Cannabis' Effects on Epilepsy Patients Is Underway