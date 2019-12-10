Silver Surfer Vaporizer
WHY CHOOSE A SILVER SURFER? Glass-On-Glass design produces pure, great tasting flavor Ceramic heating element provides even convective heat, reducing the risk of combustion Angle of the heater-cover to wand connection prevents flower from falling into the element Custom hand-blown glass temperature knob ensures no two Silver Surfers are alike Highly customizable - select housing and base colors as well as custom glass accessories Each unit is built and tested by hand in Colorado, USA Vaping temperature is adjustable to fit your personal inhale speed and chosen herbal blend Ships in a high-quality hemp and polyester padded bag with compartments for all accessories Easily converts into the safest e-nail on the market WHAT'S IN THE BAG? Silver Surfer Vaporizer assembled with a hand-made glass Temperature Knob and Heater Cover Padded Storage Bag made of a durable hemp and polyester blend called "hempster" A packet of 10 Replacement Screens for your Whip Wand Glass Whip Mouthpiece Hand-made glass Whip Wand with Bowl Stainless Steel Marble Pick Whip Tubing made of food-grade vinyl Ceramic Flavor Disc The Silver Surfer Vaporizer® was the first vaporizer to employ a ceramic heater element and pure glass-on-glass air flow for the best possible flavor. And now, 100,000 units and ten years later, 7th Floor continues to dominate the desktop vape category with the SSV, noted for its simple operation, versatility and durable design. Each unit is assembled and tested by American workers - not in China or Germany or some nameless overseas factory - but hand-crafted in Colorado Springs, CO. Our talented staff of glass-blowing artisans provide the finishing touch with a custom made, hand-blown temperature control knob - ensuring that no two Silver Surfers on planet earth are alike. CERAMIC HEATING ELEMENT Tested 10+ year life span Rust and degradation resistant Quality tested for 24/7 use GLASS-ON-GLASS CONNECTION Clean tasty vapor every time Easy and Convenient cleaning and maintenance Quality Hand-blown glass from Elev8 glassblowers WHIP CONNECTION ANGLE The angle keeps herbs in the wand where they belong This angle also reduces stress on the glass Includes a spherical ground glass hands-free attachment HAND-MADE GLASS KNOB Precise temperature control for the perfect heat Customizable knobs to match your vaporizer Glass is hand made by our Elev8 Glass team CUSTOMIZABLE HOUSING Made from 1/4 inch thick airplane grade aluminum The durable powder-coated finish will never fade Customizable housing means yours is one-of-a-kind VARIABLE CONVECTIVE HEAT Adjust the heat to fit any herbal blend or essential oil Find the setting that fits your personal inhale speed Remove the knob to set the indicator where you want PADDED STORAGE BAG Made out of hemp and recycled polyester Inner lining is velvet to protect the SSV Carries everything the SSV needs for everyday use AROMATHERAPY DISH Glass top affords you the option of using wax melts Keep your home smelling great with your favorite scent Dish design allows you to vape and diffuses all at once WAVE RIDER SERIES Customize your Silver Surfer by making it one of our top of the line 'Wave Rider Series'! By using a special paper and ink, we are able to bake high-quality images directly into the housing of your vaporizer! Not only is it super durable, but with the opportunity to have any image you could imagine on the vaporizer, the customization potential is unlimited! CUSTOM GLASS Something many people don't know about 7th Floor is that we have our own team of highly-skilled, self-taught glassblowers who not only make all of the glass for our vaporizers but also spend their time making heady glass such as dope water filters.
