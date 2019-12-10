 Loading…

Indica

Silver Surfer Vaporizer

by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)

4.816
$250.00MSRP

About this product

WHY CHOOSE A SILVER SURFER? Glass-On-Glass design produces pure, great tasting flavor Ceramic heating element provides even convective heat, reducing the risk of combustion Angle of the heater-cover to wand connection prevents flower from falling into the element Custom hand-blown glass temperature knob ensures no two Silver Surfers are alike Highly customizable - select housing and base colors as well as custom glass accessories Each unit is built and tested by hand in Colorado, USA Vaping temperature is adjustable to fit your personal inhale speed and chosen herbal blend Ships in a high-quality hemp and polyester padded bag with compartments for all accessories Easily converts into the safest e-nail on the market WHAT'S IN THE BAG? Silver Surfer Vaporizer assembled with a hand-made glass Temperature Knob and Heater Cover Padded Storage Bag made of a durable hemp and polyester blend called "hempster" A packet of 10 Replacement Screens for your Whip Wand Glass Whip Mouthpiece Hand-made glass Whip Wand with Bowl Stainless Steel Marble Pick Whip Tubing made of food-grade vinyl Ceramic Flavor Disc The Silver Surfer Vaporizer® was the first vaporizer to employ a ceramic heater element and pure glass-on-glass air flow for the best possible flavor. And now, 100,000 units and ten years later, 7th Floor continues to dominate the desktop vape category with the SSV, noted for its simple operation, versatility and durable design. Each unit is assembled and tested by American workers - not in China or Germany or some nameless overseas factory - but hand-crafted in Colorado Springs, CO. Our talented staff of glass-blowing artisans provide the finishing touch with a custom made, hand-blown temperature control knob - ensuring that no two Silver Surfers on planet earth are alike. CERAMIC HEATING ELEMENT Tested 10+ year life span Rust and degradation resistant Quality tested for 24/7 use GLASS-ON-GLASS CONNECTION Clean tasty vapor every time Easy and Convenient cleaning and maintenance Quality Hand-blown glass from Elev8 glassblowers WHIP CONNECTION ANGLE The angle keeps herbs in the wand where they belong This angle also reduces stress on the glass Includes a spherical ground glass hands-free attachment HAND-MADE GLASS KNOB Precise temperature control for the perfect heat Customizable knobs to match your vaporizer Glass is hand made by our Elev8 Glass team CUSTOMIZABLE HOUSING Made from 1/4 inch thick airplane grade aluminum The durable powder-coated finish will never fade Customizable housing means yours is one-of-a-kind VARIABLE CONVECTIVE HEAT Adjust the heat to fit any herbal blend or essential oil Find the setting that fits your personal inhale speed Remove the knob to set the indicator where you want PADDED STORAGE BAG Made out of hemp and recycled polyester Inner lining is velvet to protect the SSV Carries everything the SSV needs for everyday use AROMATHERAPY DISH Glass top affords you the option of using wax melts Keep your home smelling great with your favorite scent Dish design allows you to vape and diffuses all at once WAVE RIDER SERIES Customize your Silver Surfer by making it one of our top of the line 'Wave Rider Series'! By using a special paper and ink, we are able to bake high-quality images directly into the housing of your vaporizer! Not only is it super durable, but with the opportunity to have any image you could imagine on the vaporizer, the customization potential is unlimited! CUSTOM GLASS Something many people don't know about 7th Floor is that we have our own team of highly-skilled, self-taught glassblowers who not only make all of the glass for our vaporizers but also spend their time making heady glass such as dope water filters.

About this brand

Our Mission at Elev8 is to offer products that elevate your mind, body, and spirit. Not only do we love the products we sell, we actually make many of the products and have been making vaporizers and glass this since 2004. We believe that by offering quality products at affordable prices paired with the education we can help people Elev8 to a higher state no matter your budget. To do this we believe customer satisfaction, functional design, and top quality products are of the utmost importance. To achieve this we will give 100% of our ability to procure the highest quality parts and build the highest quality products humanly possible! While building the product and company as a whole, we will strive to make a better community in which we live. 15 years and over 250,000 vapes later, our goal remains the same. We now have tens of thousands of satisfied customers (check out our customer testimonials) and we continue to build only high-quality vapes humanly possible! As the years have passed away, we have also grown our skills to bring some very high-end glass to your living room. Elev8 Glass Gallery, the exclusive reseller of the amazing 7th Floor Vapes offers 7 of the world's best vapes made of the highest quality parts. We design our high-quality vapes for ourselves as we feel we are true connoisseurs just like you. Being that you are your hardest critic on yourself, we are sure we can impress you with our herbal vaporizers. When you see and use a 7th Floor vaporizer paired with some Elev8 glass, we are confident that you will be amazed by both the build quality and simple function we incorporate into our little bundles of joy. Our high-quality vapes are designed to be the workhorse appliance you can say, “I can’t believe this vape is still going strong, and it's been 10 years!!” What makes Elev8 Glass Gallery so darn GREAT! The Vapes are designed, built and tested in the USA from domestic and foreign parts. We are very proud of this, and when you get one of our products you will feel the pride and love that went into each one. Quality is what you get and feel when you receive one of our amazing, durable vaporizers or pieces of functional glass. The second you open the shipping box and see our beautiful storage bag your unit comes in, you will be very happy. As you open your bag, your smile will grow even more as you begin to reveal the highest quality vaporizer in the world. Then after 5-10 years goes by and you are still using this machine, that is when you will say “WOW this thing is a HIGH-QUALITY VAPE!”. Design function is the most important thing to consider when developing a product like a vaporizer or rig. You will notice we have designed our vapes to be super user-friendly. We believe in keeping it simple. Beauty should be incorporated into everything. Art brings joy to life that nothing else in this world can give a person. With our Wave Rider Series (WRS) Surfers, we have taken art to a new level never seen in this industry. We incorporate custom glass into every SSV unit and then put amazing art into these high-quality vapes. If you can not afford an Elev8 Premier piece of glass you can still get a foreign artesian piece customized with some glass marbles made here in the USA. Now that is affordable customization! When you want quality look no further than Elev8 Glass Gallery for all your vape and glass needs.

About this strain

Northern Lights #5

Northern Lights #5
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

16 customer reviews

Wed Sep 04 2019
h........y
Working like a horse!
Thu Aug 29 2019
D........0
So custom, I love my SSV!