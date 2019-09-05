Wax Maxer Pro Vape Pen
$35.00MSRP
About this product
The wax maxer is the most inclusive vape pen when paired with the battery featuring the storage container. With a built-in dab tool, all you need is your pen filled with concentrates, the battery fully charged and you are good to go for days. Click on the buy now button and learn more why this is the pen for you if you like connissoure style waxes and concentrates.
About this brand
ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
