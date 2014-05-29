ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mother’s Helper is a hybrid cross between the sativa Chocolope and a Northern Lights #5 indica. Combining these polar opposite genetics results in a variety of phenotypes that lean to either side of the indica-sativa spectrum. Mother’s Helper tends to make consumers feel happy, creative, and uplifting, and offers medical benefits to patients treating pain, stress, anxiety, nausea, and migraines.

Effects

581 reported effects from 71 people
Energetic 80%
Uplifted 67%
Happy 64%
Focused 56%
Creative 52%

Reviews

112

My brother and I both use this strain to medicate for a number of medical conditions. I suffer from debilitating migraines, anxiety, and depression. My brother has a traumatic brain injury and epilepsy, which causes him to have severe nausea and loss of appetite. Mother's Helper is both of our go to...
I officially love this strain...,super uplifting. You cannot stop smiling. It's almost physically impossible. No trouble focusing and the mundane things seem interesting. If you're into anything comic, this would be a good time to focus your attention on anything humorous offered up by whatever ...
Mh is one of my new favorite strains. The combination of polar opposite genetics in crossing chocolope with Northern Lights #5 is PERFECT!! The plant also contains extremely high levels of CBG which is great for any patients suffering from aniexity and depression. Mh is truly a perfect 50/50 that de...
Woke up with a headache and after 5 minutes using my Pax I felt better. Headache gone, feel energetic and want to clean my house! Love it
This I a MUST get for me anytime it's available. Gives me plenty of energy but also a sense of calmness, plus it tastes great. My favorite pre-work strain. Definitely a top 5 favorite for me!
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Strain
Mother’s Helper

Photos

