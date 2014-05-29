Mother’s Helper is a hybrid cross between the sativa Chocolope and a Northern Lights #5 indica. Combining these polar opposite genetics results in a variety of phenotypes that lean to either side of the indica-sativa spectrum. Mother’s Helper tends to make consumers feel happy, creative, and uplifting, and offers medical benefits to patients treating pain, stress, anxiety, nausea, and migraines.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings