We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 68%
Uplifted 54%
Happy 50%
Creative 45%
Stress 54%
Pain 50%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 36%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
33
atenesser
Member since 2015
Wow. Just wow. A nice hint of limonene in this otherwise spicy strain.
I felt atop Goku's Flying Nimbus after inhaling just a small dose of this potent, flavorful, and favorably harsh smoke. IT was a nice lemon cough drop type of choke that left you stress-free and ready to take on the day upon pea...
Had this straight from known dispensary nugs looked terriable smell was like a faint smell of wax so i knew it had to b decent......smoked a blunt n had me coughing like crazy but the high didnt match......i was 2 freakin high had paranoid like TF.....idk definitely will remmber this 1....stay medic...
Not impressed, almost reminds me of some top shelf regs. I just smoked for pre-roll after eating my usual daily brownie. Normally with other strains, I feel the full of fact I'm looking for. It is almost like the Glad Max counteracted DFX of my brownie. I've also smoked just a regular bowl of the st...
This was a good strain. Not a strong aroma but very subtle and almost flowery. I felt it was more sativa dominant with creeper indica onset later... I would have gave it a better star rating but i tend to like more frosty and fertilizer smelling flowers but a very potent strain...