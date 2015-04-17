ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Glad Max
  4. Reviews

Glad Max reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glad Max.

Effects

Show all

22 people reported 207 effects
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 68%
Uplifted 54%
Happy 50%
Creative 45%
Stress 54%
Pain 50%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 36%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

33

Avatar for atenesser
Member since 2015
Wow. Just wow. A nice hint of limonene in this otherwise spicy strain. I felt atop Goku's Flying Nimbus after inhaling just a small dose of this potent, flavorful, and favorably harsh smoke. IT was a nice lemon cough drop type of choke that left you stress-free and ready to take on the day upon pea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Boostmane928
Member since 2015
Had this straight from known dispensary nugs looked terriable smell was like a faint smell of wax so i knew it had to b decent......smoked a blunt n had me coughing like crazy but the high didnt match......i was 2 freakin high had paranoid like TF.....idk definitely will remmber this 1....stay medic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungrySleepy
Avatar for uniqueid
Member since 2016
The best hybrid I have tried so far. Very indica-like in effect with just the right touch of sativa. If you like Purple Berry, you will probably like this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Glad Magic blesses one any time of day! ....Euphoric bliss calms mind and body...smile,chill,munch,create...relax and float down stream!..peace...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for nicolasreinders
Member since 2015
this is the best cannibis I've ever had
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tfa
Member since 2015
Not impressed, almost reminds me of some top shelf regs. I just smoked for pre-roll after eating my usual daily brownie. Normally with other strains, I feel the full of fact I'm looking for. It is almost like the Glad Max counteracted DFX of my brownie. I've also smoked just a regular bowl of the st...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for miccishaun
Member since 2015
This was a good strain. Not a strong aroma but very subtle and almost flowery. I felt it was more sativa dominant with creeper indica onset later... I would have gave it a better star rating but i tend to like more frosty and fertilizer smelling flowers but a very potent strain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted