A high THC sativa strain with a sweet and piney aroma with hints of citrus, lemon, and spice. Aurora's Ghost Train Haze is made up of large, dark green buds beautifully entwined with bright orange pistil hairs.
I've had Ghost Train Haze many times before but again found this version of it to be less than typical. While the buzz was pretty good I had to say I found it fleeting, but while I was in it I felt very uplifted. This is a good one to smoke if you are needing to just relax and chill out for a bit. Typically I enjoy doing passive activities with this one like reading but it won't stop you from doing other things.
MarijuanaRama
on March 29th, 2019
15-25%. My order was the correct weight and 24.7% thc, right at the top of the spectrum.
The high incredible, very uplifting, energizing and just all around great for getting things done. I find it perfect after work when I still have to get some stuff done.
Wonderful vape flavour as well. This might be my favourite strain and it's already sold out. Bring it back!
hypemo
on January 30th, 2019
Awesome strain. Gives a head-focused very potent high. Overall a nice sativa to give you a kick in the pants during the day :)
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.