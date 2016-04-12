Ghost Train Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ghost Train Haze.
Ghost Train Haze strain effects
Ghost Train Haze strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Anxiety
J........8
April 12, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Just smoked 1/2 half of a joint of Ghost Train Haze, and it's definitely got me thinking. I'm thinking that I have a new favorite Sativa strain to pass on to you and my close friends. I say "close" friends because I'm stashing some of it for the "special" times when I want to smoke a very strong Sativa that will pull off the "Stun-Gun" effect on my head while I sit there and think deep thoughts. It will leave you with the look of a child who just saw Santa Claus, or perhaps you'll look like the Village Idiot...all depends on the individual and his psyche at time of consumption. The buds are super-dense for a Sativa, and in this crop, the flowers are circular in shape, approx. 1"-3" in diameter, with a light green color with a dusty coating that will set off sparks when fire is applied. Nice, like the 4th of July! If you get an opportunity to try Ghost Train Haze, don't pass it up. Strong, eyeball popping Sativa varieties are hard to come by...Ghost Train Haze fits that bill very nicely. 5 Stars for the Ghost Train Haze!
P........h
January 9, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dear green crack, I'm leaving you. Because, I never imagined I would, but I found someone better, for me. ...my soul mate. Ghost train haze is everything you had to offer and more. Don't worry though, I'll be back because this dream, this haze, is something most people just wouldn't understand. And the ghost whispers you off to sleep. Without having to have your granddaddy get the purple hammer out. Love. Me. Love you. P.s. Scary idea: crack haze!
I........6
May 9, 2014
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I just received this weed as a late birthday present and it had me rolling on the floor and laughing. My depression was totally gone and i couldn't stop coming up with ideas. this is now my favorite strain of all time. - 10*/10* - smooth smoke - great taste - low smell - hits fast and hard! - lasts a good 2-2.5 hours - totally functional - good party strain
w........e
December 24, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This. Is. Madness. Seriously. I was first intrigued by this train long before I ever saw it in a dispensary - it won the 2014 Cannabis cup; and, unlike 2015, in which Denver was NOT represented, this strain is a native to Colorado. It's somewhat difficult to find as I've only seen it in one dispensary, and it is rarely cheap from what I have seen from other places. It's entirely worth it. Read on. The first whiff of this bud is like taking a bite out of some ghost pepper hot sauce when all you've ever had was jalapeno. It's spicy, almost fiery - it has a very exotic, spicy, and floral scent that is completely unique. It's also strong enough to fill up a room, especially after you break it apart for the first time. The nugs are very dense, and the color of the flower ranges from a light, lime green to almost purple in some lines. It's dense, and it definitely feels like an indica at first. When smoked, it has a very strong, harsh flavor. I have been smoking cannabis for a very long time, and few strains can make me cough consistently. GTH does a pretty adequate job of that. It hits hard, and it hits fast. On my first hit, I was dancing to awful TV commercial music. By the second, I felt like I was almost apart of the music. By the third, everything started bending and almost meshing together as one. Very heady stuff - in fact, probably one of the strongest hitting head highs I've ever experienced. It should be noted: I would not recommend this to ANY newcomer to cannabis. This strain is frankly way too strong for you to handle it. If you have experience with cannabis, and you consider yourself to be a connoisseur of sativas - then this, my friends, is your holy grail. Enjoy.
S........T
August 23, 2015
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Ghost Train Haze. This one is a great one because I feel that this weed is very unique and set apart from other strains. When I smoke this, I really want to get up and go on adventures. I feel aware of my surroundings and can even focus very well. But, at the same time, feel very chill and carefree. Carefree is the best word to describe the feeling. You just feel ALIVE. You feel perfect. You'll want to stay in the great moments you have with this weed forever. The first day I smoked this stuff, the temperature felt serene. The wind blowing in my face was so refreshing. The music was on fucking point, man. This is a very social, party-type strain. You'll definitely have a lot of fun with this one. Everyone needs to try it.
t........y
April 18, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is one you take an inhale of and say "wow, I need to pick up more before this sells out" awesome awesome strain & the guy that helped me at cannabis nation was extremely knowledgable. He recommended this and blackberry kush, both demolished the pain & both had me grinning like a Cheshire Cat. So glad he talked me into this one! It is a really happy strain, if that's what you are looking for & big on pain relief
s........6
March 6, 2016
I like to write long reviews but short story, this my favorite strain and is unbelievable for depression. Perfect morning strain. Honestly, this is no "beginner" strain and anyone that has grown this strain right, is in for a ride. I found that as a small guy with a fairly high tolerance (even when I haven't smoked for a while) it even knocks me back with only a bowl or two. As for real beginners, I've seen this strain fry people so badly that they could only function on the most basic levels. A few were lucky if they could stand or even talk but never did they have a bad trip. So even though they were to the point where they should have "greened out", the strain had a wonderful balance that never led them to that point. Take this strain slow and warn anyone with a low tolerance to take it extra slow. As responsible stoners, it's the perfect strain for the community to have as medicine.
t........n
May 2, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
My initial response was yelling. It's almost unreasonably potent. Smooth and citrusy too, but potent. Did I mention it was potent? it was potent. A next-level sativa. Made me feel like a marijuana n00b up until now. CAREFUL, it's potent.