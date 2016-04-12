This. Is. Madness. Seriously. I was first intrigued by this train long before I ever saw it in a dispensary - it won the 2014 Cannabis cup; and, unlike 2015, in which Denver was NOT represented, this strain is a native to Colorado. It's somewhat difficult to find as I've only seen it in one dispensary, and it is rarely cheap from what I have seen from other places. It's entirely worth it. Read on. The first whiff of this bud is like taking a bite out of some ghost pepper hot sauce when all you've ever had was jalapeno. It's spicy, almost fiery - it has a very exotic, spicy, and floral scent that is completely unique. It's also strong enough to fill up a room, especially after you break it apart for the first time. The nugs are very dense, and the color of the flower ranges from a light, lime green to almost purple in some lines. It's dense, and it definitely feels like an indica at first. When smoked, it has a very strong, harsh flavor. I have been smoking cannabis for a very long time, and few strains can make me cough consistently. GTH does a pretty adequate job of that. It hits hard, and it hits fast. On my first hit, I was dancing to awful TV commercial music. By the second, I felt like I was almost apart of the music. By the third, everything started bending and almost meshing together as one. Very heady stuff - in fact, probably one of the strongest hitting head highs I've ever experienced. It should be noted: I would not recommend this to ANY newcomer to cannabis. This strain is frankly way too strong for you to handle it. If you have experience with cannabis, and you consider yourself to be a connoisseur of sativas - then this, my friends, is your holy grail. Enjoy.