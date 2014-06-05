The sativa-dominant Nevil’s Wreck from Rare Dankness Seeds crosses Arcata Trainwreck and Neville’s Haze in a spicy, floral fusion that lifts depression and sharpens the appetite. Nevil’s Wreck tends to exhibit uplifting, alert sativa effects, but some phenotypes may express more indica-like heaviness. This clone-only strain has an indoor flowering time that falls between 65 and 115 days and grows best with hydroponics, but novice growers might need more experience before undertaking this challenging sativa.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
10
CalvinK
thetallestjew
Koro74
Find Nevil's Wreck nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Nevil's Wreck nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Nevil's Wreck
Hang tight. We're looking for Nevil's Wreck nearby.