  Nevil's Wreck
The sativa-dominant Nevil’s Wreck from Rare Dankness Seeds crosses Arcata Trainwreck and Neville’s Haze in a spicy, floral fusion that lifts depression and sharpens the appetite. Nevil’s Wreck tends to exhibit uplifting, alert sativa effects, but some phenotypes may express more indica-like heaviness. This clone-only strain has an indoor flowering time that falls between 65 and 115 days and grows best with hydroponics, but novice growers might need more experience before undertaking this challenging sativa.

Reviews

Avatar for CalvinK
Member since 2014
I got this Trainwreck (was told it's "Arcana Trainwreck". It looked and smelled like Trainwreck on steroids. The smell was phenomenal, the smoke was mild, tasted very earthy with that chemmy or diesel after-notes. The crystal trichromes were milky to gold colored, super sticky, hint of sweet smell. ...
Euphoric
Avatar for thetallestjew
Member since 2019
(Facewreck, but doesn't exist on Leafly) Strong but balanced
EnergeticGigglyHungryTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Koro74
Member since 2015
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

Neville's Haze
Trainwreck
Tangerine Trainwreck Haze
Karma Bitch
New Strains Alert: Dr. Who, Nevil’s Wreck, Kandahar, Kushadelic, and The Third Dimension
