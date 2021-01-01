Homemade Edibles Kit by Green Grass Kitchen
The monthly recipe and exact contents are a surprise each month. But the box will include: * All the premium non-perishable (dry) ingredients pre-measured to bake a single or double batch. * Any special kitchen tools to make that month's recipe (such as pastry cutters, shaped spatulas, molds, or stencils). * Decorating supplies for fun and to label infused products. * Full written instructions with step-by-step photos to make the infusion and the edible. * Tips on the best herbs to use with the recipe and options for pre-infused ingredients (cannabis is not included).
Shaman Stinky Steve is at it again! Stinky Steve bred together Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss. Enjoy Cookie Breath in moderation as this strain has been known to push 30% THC.
