Houndstooth
by Tweed
Sativa | THC: 20% - 23% CBD: <1% Tutti Frutti is a Sativa dominant hybrid and the culmination of the diverse genetics of Green Haze, Blue Haze, Thai Landrace and Diesel. Users will be treated to lavish flavours of sweet berries, citrus, lavender with an astringent herbal finish. Effects: Energetic; Euphoric; Creative Flavours: Sweet; Citrus; Herbal Dominant Terpenes : Carophyllene; Myrcene; Linalool
As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.