Hybrid

Tutti Frutti

by Benchmark Botanics Inc.

About this product

Sativa | THC: 20% - 23% CBD: <1% Tutti Frutti is a Sativa dominant hybrid and the culmination of the diverse genetics of Green Haze, Blue Haze, Thai Landrace and Diesel. Users will be treated to lavish flavours of sweet berries, citrus, lavender with an astringent herbal finish. Effects: Energetic; Euphoric; Creative Flavours: Sweet; Citrus; Herbal Dominant Terpenes : Carophyllene; Myrcene; Linalool

About this strain

As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.

About this brand

Who is Benchmark Botanics? Well, we are. Benchmark is a rapidly growing licensed producer from the historic heartland of BC bud, the Okanogan Valley. To us, great cannabis is worth getting excited about and worth sharing with as many people as possible: its all about the community, people coming together to enjoy the fruits of our hard work and thoughtful approach to small batch, craft cannabis growing. All of the strains that we cultivate, every product we produce are done so with one thing in mind, uniqueness. We strive to ensure that any and all products we bring to market are stand alone, not just in terms of exceptional quality but as being fresh, new and intriguing options for the discerning consumer. Small batch growing allows for us to give each of our plants the individual care and attention they deserve to facilitate the creation of the best possible product time after time - as we said, great cannabis is worth getting excited about and we can't wait for you to get to know us and share in our excitement over our products. Follow us and stay connected Instagram: www.instagram.com/benchmarkbotanicsins/ www.instagram.com/potanicalsgreengrowers/ Twitter: www.twitter.com/benchmarkbc www.twitter.com/potanicalsbc Facebook: www.facebook.com/benchmarkbotanics Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/benchmark-botanics-inc Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCI0IAWlYn_gBxDhHUCb3x4Q? Vimeo https://vimeo.com/benchmarkbotanicsinc