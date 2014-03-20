ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Blue Haze

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Blue Haze
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. It has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.

Effects

Happy 64%
Uplifted 58%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 48%
Creative 37%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

263

Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
🚀..My AnyTime AllTime EveryTime Smoke..This AZ grow is Amazzzing!..I recently picked up a quarter of this from YHS and Oh Wow!..the pretty smokey green nugs taste as good as they look. The high?? Amazzzing!..a perfectly balanced that keeps me elevated and even..EUPHORIC Bliss! This Magical medicine...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for periwinkle
Member since 2014
Trying blue haze vs. blue dream...blue haze wins. You can function at work and be relaxed. Good for migraines. Great for afternoon or if your stressed in the morning. Definitely an underrated strain. Smooth smoke.
Happy
Avatar for smokey77
Member since 2013
very nice head buzz to start off,but am engaged and focused.pain level is way down and can do moderate tasks.This is a high quality medicine for me(in my top five favorites).
FocusedUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Relax with Blue Haze. I like to puff on this while I'm making dinner. So relaxing. I defy you not to smile! Brings on a feeling of happiness that you should experience for yourself. I'd buy it again and recommend it to your friends who might not have a lot of experience with cannabis. They'll ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for HappyNowRachael
Member since 2014
This is a good mix of strains. This strain helps me defeat pain and irritability. I feel pleasant and can enjoy life.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Haze
Strain child
Tutti Frutti
child

Photos

