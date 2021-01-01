About this product

Rich mixture of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol) with important healing effects in the treatment of several illnesses. Manufactured with the best cannabis sativa strains; 100% natural, does not cause dependency or addiction, nor psychoactive effects. It can be used for the treatment of cancer, epilepsy, chronic pains, osteoarthritis, autism and other severe illnesses. May cause dizziness and/or nausea at the start of treatment; If you suffer any allergic reaction end use immediately. DO NOT INGEST this extract in pregnancy or during lactation. Oral Use. Dosage: Three drops under the tongue, three times a day. Please consult your physician. Manufactured with plants from 100% organic crops. Do not expose to the sun or extreme cold. Store at room temperature.