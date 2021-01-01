THC Extract + CBD - 20 ml (2:1)
by CaituusWrite a review
$100.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Rich mixture of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol) with important healing effects in the treatment of several illnesses. Manufactured with the best cannabis sativa strains; 100% natural, does not cause dependency or addiction, nor psychoactive effects. It can be used for the treatment of cancer, epilepsy, chronic pains, osteoarthritis, autism and other severe illnesses. May cause dizziness and/or nausea at the start of treatment; If you suffer any allergic reaction end use immediately. DO NOT INGEST this extract in pregnancy or during lactation. Oral Use. Dosage: Three drops under the tongue, three times a day. Please consult your physician. Manufactured with plants from 100% organic crops. Do not expose to the sun or extreme cold. Store at room temperature.
About this brand
Caituus
About this strain
Amnesia
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.