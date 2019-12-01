I recommend this strain for appetite, sleep and sex. It makes you trip out and gives you a body high. The only issue I had was I received 3.5 grams of very very dry bud. Most of it was dust and I didn't need to use a grinder; it fell apart in my hands. Doubt I will order from Canna Farms again. The GSC strain is very good though and offered by numerous other providers.
Cronbomb
on August 4th, 2019
Got this the other day, it was bone dry and had very little to no effects. Disappointed
SMKultra
on April 1st, 2019
Despite the sealed packaging this weed came out of the pack very very dry. It was so dry it could have easily been broken up by hand. Perhaps the effects would have been better had it been stored properly before packaging or packaged on time or packaged better. We'll never know. The first time smoking it in this dried state yielded little to no effect. I was able to re-hydrate it using the old spinach trick but even still I wouldn't say that it was living up to it's reviews. I've had GSC before and it usually puts me into a super happy zone pressing the couch lock button but not quite. This was definitely not that. It did wind up alleviating some stomach pain I was having and moved quickly to make me feel uplifted even if I smoked about twice as much as I have in the past to get a mild buzz. While my stomach did feel free of discomfort for the rest of the evening the uplifted effects were fleeting and after about an hour they were gone. A pretty disappointing experience from one of my favourite strains. Maybe it was just an off batch, but I couldn't go ahead and give this one a thumbs up unfortunately.
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poisonhybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.
