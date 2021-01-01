About this product
A top-shelf strain like Lemon Haze should be pricey, but we don’t do pricey here – in fact we’re the total opposite. We’re simple, high-quality, and affordable. Lemon Haze looks amazing with frosty, light green bud and orange hairs that give off a smelly, sweet tropical mango aroma with hints of lemon. It’s also covered in gooey trichomes. But most importantly, it won’t break the bank. At 20% THC, you’re going to get the best for less. Carefully harvested to preserve all the precious terpenes, Lemon Haze is the chef’s special you’ve been looking for at a value menu price.
About this brand
Daily Special
About this strain
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
