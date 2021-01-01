 Loading…

Sativa

Lemon Haze

by Daily Special

Daily Special Cannabis Flower Lemon Haze

About this product

A top-shelf strain like Lemon Haze should be pricey, but we don’t do pricey here – in fact we’re the total opposite. We’re simple, high-quality, and affordable. Lemon Haze looks amazing with frosty, light green bud and orange hairs that give off a smelly, sweet tropical mango aroma with hints of lemon. It’s also covered in gooey trichomes. But most importantly, it won’t break the bank. At 20% THC, you’re going to get the best for less. Carefully harvested to preserve all the precious terpenes, Lemon Haze is the chef’s special you’ve been looking for at a value menu price.

About this brand

There’s an all-new value brand on the menu, and it’s the Daily Special—two consistent, high-THC strains that get the job done day in, day out. We’re talking great bud, and it’s always on special. High never cost so low.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

