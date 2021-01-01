About this product

A top-shelf strain like Lemon Haze should be pricey, but we don’t do pricey here – in fact we’re the total opposite. We’re simple, high-quality, and affordable. Lemon Haze looks amazing with frosty, light green bud and orange hairs that give off a smelly, sweet tropical mango aroma with hints of lemon. It’s also covered in gooey trichomes. But most importantly, it won’t break the bank. At 20% THC, you’re going to get the best for less. Carefully harvested to preserve all the precious terpenes, Lemon Haze is the chef’s special you’ve been looking for at a value menu price.