About this product
Heard of MK Ultra? Well, this powerful strain is here – without the steep price tag. This indica-dominant looks great and smells great with dark, green buds that give off a woody and earthy scent with hints of pine. At 20% THC, MK Ultra is going to get you nice and lifted, plain and simple. And the best part is it won’t cost you a mini fortune. Grown under the highest quality standards so you get nothing but big, spongey buds with great terpenes. The choice is easy. Get the best for less.
About this brand
Daily Special
About this strain
MK Ultra
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
MK Ultra, also known as "MK Ultra OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain produces euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. MK Ultra is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. This strain gets its name from the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.
