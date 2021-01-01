 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Pepper Spice - Pre-Rolls

by Dykstra Greenhouses

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Lemon Pepper Spice is a cross between Blueberry Kush and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and have a coat of long orange hairs. Lemon Pepper Spice plays against type, growing taller than most Indica's and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation of this strain provides a precursor for a goodnight's sleep.

About this brand

Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

