Agent Orange Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g
by Evexia CBDWrite a review
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Our vape pens are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect Evexia disposable vape pens were engineered with ELD technology, and are rechargeable up to 3 times using a micro-USB charging port located on the bottom. All the benefits from full spectrum CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pen, that you can use legally in all 50 states. All natural, vegan, non-GMO Crafted in the USA Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Pesticides/Herbicides Free 50 State Legal, No Medical Card needed 3rd Party Lab Certified
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Agent Orange
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.