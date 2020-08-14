 Loading…

Indica

Blackberry

by Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics

3.04
About this product

Our Blackberry Auto took first place at the Oregon Autoflower cup and is a great choice for first growers and Indica fans. This strain boasts up to 23% THC and is made up of some of our finest genetics, making it a tall growing plant with a great harvest reaching up to 110cm in height. Bud description Round plump berries, oozing with berriful resin. Like forest fruits dipped in sugar. Users will get great delight as these deep purple buds are crumbled up into the grinder. Smoke Report As a potent Indica, novices may find its effects very couchlocking, making you feel lazy and sleepy. Cannabis connoisseurs, on the other hand, will enjoy the relaxing fruity body high making it the perfect smoke for that peaceful evening moment of quiet. Plant Appearance An Indica-like structure, with a very bushy growth. Tight internodal spacing and a swollen main cola developing in the center. Growers can expect a plant of up to 1.1m and rich purple hues covering the plant from leaf to bud. Grow tips Cover her basic needs of water, light and humidity and you’ll have your very own Blackberry bush within no time. More experienced growers can attempt some light defoliation to help light access. Ideally she’ll do her best with 18 hours of light daily. Make sure to go easy on the nutriments and start flushing two weeks before harvesting. Taste A rich Kushy and berry flavor will overwhelm your palate. With very little citrus tastes, Blackberry brings a wholesome flavor of forest berries with earthy undertones, making its flavor quite unique. SPECS: Taste: Berry Room: Indoor / Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: Mostly Indica Genetics: Blackberry Kush Autoflowering Flowering: 9 weeks seed to Harvest Harvest: XL Height US: up to 45 inches Height EU: 70-110cm THC: 23% CBD: Low Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/blackberry #Blackberry #BlackberryKush #Pineapple #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

About this brand

Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Logo
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics. Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally. From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia. Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

4 customer reviews

3.04

Fri Aug 14 2020
m........9
Amazing strain, Deep purple's and amazing fruity flavor, Ignore the haters, not everyone can grow and they blame the seed.
Wed Jul 03 2019
b........f
Have grown this Blackberry from Fast Buds 3 times. Grew it outdoors and the bud was almost as magnificent as the Tsunami of FRESH BLACKBERRY FLAVOR. This season, I've used LST to spread out the meristems and there's about a dozen, dark purple buds rising up into DARK PURPLE COLAS. They do well outside and love the organic compost they are grown in. No chemical required. In the middle of winter, it's so great to taste that fresh berry flavor vaporizing.
Sun May 26 2019
a........b
Fast Buds or what a forum calls, Fast DUDS - their strains hermie, their strains are not potent. Surprised so many seed banks allow them to continue to sell.
1 person found this helpful