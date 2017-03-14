We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 58%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 29%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 35%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 3%
Reviews
1,836
portalmaser
Member since 2020
This indica strain made me feel great, I say that because I normally just smoke sativa. The only down side is that my thoughts were racing, but That could because I was hanging out with one of my friends for the first time in a while.
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts& shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&& 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...