Blackberry Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Kush.

Effects

1389 people reported 10132 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 29%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 35%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

1,836

Avatar for portalmaser
Member since 2020
This indica strain made me feel great, I say that because I normally just smoke sativa. The only down side is that my thoughts were racing, but That could because I was hanging out with one of my friends for the first time in a while.
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for Goneagain
Member since 2019
One of my favourite indica dominant hybrids, which gives it a much better taste than most hard hitting indicas. Enjoy! I certainly did.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for brc1998
Member since 2019
This is definitely a couch lock strain. Accidently smoked wayyy too much one time and slept for 16 hours. Don't underestimate it's potency.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for Rxman661
Member since 2018
Just smoked a joint of Bbk in backyard feels pretty good got the doing sun hitting me in face .... total relaxation!!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Very tasty! Strong kushy blackberry flavor. Nice Indica to chill on the couch after a hard day, eat and go to sleep.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mcb0706
Member since 2017
Really an amazing strain!!! Helps me relax so much it literally feels as if you’re in the hot bubble bath with a glass of wine I will be getting this strain again!
Relaxed