  5. Grail Rockstar

Grail Rockstar

by Grail

Descendant of Sensi Star and Rockbud, Grail Rockstar is a go-to for heavy indica lovers. Aromas of spice and grape provide a unique bouquet that can take you beyond the couch and kick off your night.

imported2nv

I idea what this is you have no description of any sort looks like hand cream container. Can you list everything properly When do you think you will start stocking distillate specifically grape flavour mango is the other one that people loved 2nd. Only behind say grape ape. couldn’t get enough to sell before also only use the blunt tip glass syringe think there made of Pyrex. It’s the tastiest and most clean full use of the whole cannabinoid spectrum in most all of the ones I call Terp gravy benefits r all kept with fractional distillate so when you add the terpenoids and cbd / thc + a whole lot of cannabinoids good stuff. So you take what some would call bho it’s a more complex for of extract compared to CO2. I’m a fan of the first thin my stuff out so you don’t have to use any carrier oils.No (MCT/ PG / VG\also no other oils olive etc)

Sheppard65

Coming in at 22% thc it is a heavy hitter, great terpenes. Priced at over $50 for 3.5 though so...

About this strain

Rockstar

Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.

About this brand

Grail Logo
From seed selection to growing conditions, the cure to trim, packaging to delivery, Grail’s products travel, stage-by-stage, along a curated journey. Grail celebrates the journey. It champions imagination, discovery and creativity. Grail is the ultimate quest for the unknown.