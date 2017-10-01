ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rockbud
  • Leafly flower of Rockbud

Indica

Rockbud

Rockbud

Rockbud by Soma Seeds is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain bred using genetics from Super Skunk, Afghani, Big Skunk Korean, and Afghan Hawaiian. With its heavyweight indica force, Rockbud rids the mind and body of stress and physical symptoms, but may also take with it your energy and attention. For this reason, Rockbud is recommended as an end-of-the day indulgence. Leaves darken to a deep red as Rockbud flowers mature, and while yields tend to be on the lighter side, connoisseurs will appreciate the quality these fast-bloomers have to offer.

Reviews

13

Show all

Avatar for noodlyappendage
Member since 2012
Very nice strain. Genetics are Super Skunk x Big Skunk Korean-Afghani x Afghani Hawaiian and it was bred by Soma A+ Seeds. They say its an 80% indica but it really felt a lot more like a hybrid, definitely some noticeable sativa effects. My mind was very uplifted, my mood was better, everything was ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for flightsdaily2994
Member since 2014
Rockbud it's a very very good strain that is a auto flower that's grows bud 8 weeks from germination very dense and harvest a big yield.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for JoJo_22
Member since 2018
This really gets you high fast but it also puts you in a sluggish/tired state. Best to take at night unless you been smoking for a while and have a hight tolerance for weed then id smoke this anytime and get high pretty fast
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CptKronikz
Member since 2017
This is a very nice indica strain with a strong kush flavor. Buds are dense and super aromatic especially when ground, amazing when enjoyed in a blunt or a bong. One too many bowls will put you right to sleep but otherwise it is a nice mellow relaxing high that will definitely have you chillin
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for noodlyappendage
Member since 2012
Despite being an indica, this has a very nice head high. I felt extremely creative and euphoric. My head felt warm and nice. It was very strong there, and I felt a good body high as well. Overall, very nice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Rockbud
Strain child
Rockstar
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of RockbudUser uploaded image of RockbudUser uploaded image of Rockbud