About this product

Feel the call of the wild with single-serve pre-rolls from Grizzlers™. Convenient, discreet, and travel-ready, Grizzlers™ can be taken anywhere with ease. Grizzlers™ is the flagship brand under the BC CRFT franchise. After years in hibernation, Grizzlers™ is back in the wild and we’re bringing our legacy experience to the legal market. A lot has changed since our pre-legalization days but one thing is for sure, we’re not interested in smoking any schwag. We use only whole flower, never trim, from small-batch micro-cultivators, which must be over 20% THC with above-average total terpenes. Our cultivators are selected using our ‘geographically aware’ initiative of sourcing flower from within (or as close as possible to) the province it will ultimately be sold in, to help bolster local communities. While cultivars may vary, we go to great lengths to ensure that our quality is consistent. We do things the hard way, never shying from the labor-intensive post-processing. Our pre-rolls are hand-packed with flower that’s been hang dried and hand-trimmed. We do what we do for the good of craft.