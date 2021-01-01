Grizzlers Pre-Rolls: 1 x 0.5 g (Single-Pack)
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Feel the call of the wild with single-serve pre-rolls from Grizzlers™. Convenient, discreet, and travel-ready, Grizzlers™ can be taken anywhere with ease. Grizzlers™ is the flagship brand under the BC CRFT franchise. After years in hibernation, Grizzlers™ is back in the wild and we’re bringing our legacy experience to the legal market. A lot has changed since our pre-legalization days but one thing is for sure, we’re not interested in smoking any schwag. We use only whole flower, never trim, from small-batch micro-cultivators, which must be over 20% THC with above-average total terpenes. Our cultivators are selected using our ‘geographically aware’ initiative of sourcing flower from within (or as close as possible to) the province it will ultimately be sold in, to help bolster local communities. While cultivars may vary, we go to great lengths to ensure that our quality is consistent. We do things the hard way, never shying from the labor-intensive post-processing. Our pre-rolls are hand-packed with flower that’s been hang dried and hand-trimmed. We do what we do for the good of craft.
About this brand
Grizzlers
About this strain
Black Cherry Punch
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
