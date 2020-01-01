Houndstooth
by Tweed
Haven St. No. 421 Twilight is an indica dominant strain that captures the delicious sweet aroma and resinous buds from its lineage. This strain is both fruity and earthy, and is known for its notable blueberry aroma. Olive green buds are bursting with earthy orange hairs and are generously coated with frosted trichomes THC: 19-25% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Fruity, Earthy, Sweet Strain: Northern Berry Plant Type: Indica Dominant Terpenes: beta-Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, Ocimene, Nerolidol Available in 3.5g.
