Featuring a strong THC potency potential, Lagoon is a Northern Berry indica. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, heavy dusting of trichomes, , very dense buds conical in shape, this strain has fruity and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Lagoon cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
HEXO
Northern Berry
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night’s sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.
