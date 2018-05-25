 Loading…

Indica

Big Bud XXL Feminized

by Ministry of Cannabis

About this product

This plant is almost a pure indica strain with a happy effect and it is available only in its female version. It's the biggest producer of our collection and it can reach this result without compromising quality. The structure of the plant is typical of indica, not very tall, and it performs well both in seas of green or as a bigger individual plant. It grows well outdoor in the right condition (temperate climate only) where its early flowering can be the winning point. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 80% Indica 20% Sativa Flowering Time: 7-8 weeks Yield: 600-750 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 1 KG per plant outdoor THC: up to 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/big-bud-xxl-feminized

About this brand

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Big Bud

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.

1 customer review

5.01

Fri May 25 2018
m........c
A classic strain very indicated for growers who seek the best performance. Essential for lovers of indica plants !!