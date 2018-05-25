Big Bud XXL Feminized
This plant is almost a pure indica strain with a happy effect and it is available only in its female version. It's the biggest producer of our collection and it can reach this result without compromising quality. The structure of the plant is typical of indica, not very tall, and it performs well both in seas of green or as a bigger individual plant. It grows well outdoor in the right condition (temperate climate only) where its early flowering can be the winning point. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 80% Indica 20% Sativa Flowering Time: 7-8 weeks Yield: 600-750 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 1 KG per plant outdoor THC: up to 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/big-bud-xxl-feminized
Ministry of Cannabis
Big Bud
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.