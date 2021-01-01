 Loading…

Indica

Palmetto Shishkaberry 0.5 g Vape Cart

by Palmetto Cannabis

Palmetto Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Palmetto Shishkaberry 0.5 g Vape Cart

About this product

Ever stood in a glacier-fed waterfall, not so much chilled as shattered by the cold? Shishka is a bit like that, but for the soul. In a good way, you know? Trust us. It's an indica-hybrid that tastes like lemon and berry, which is always nice and probably easier to appreciate than the waterfall thing. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.

About this brand

A curious journey begins in your mind.

About this strain

Shishkaberry

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

