Palmetto Shishkaberry 0.5 g Vape Cart
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Ever stood in a glacier-fed waterfall, not so much chilled as shattered by the cold? Shishka is a bit like that, but for the soul. In a good way, you know? Trust us. It's an indica-hybrid that tastes like lemon and berry, which is always nice and probably easier to appreciate than the waterfall thing. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Shishkaberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.
