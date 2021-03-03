 Loading…

Indica

Hash Plant seeds

by Premium Seed Market

4.36
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Hash Plant seeds

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Hash Plant seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE With a fast flowering time and high yields, the Hash plant is a must for beginners and experts alike. Legend says the genetics derive from Holland in the late 80's and traveled all the way to Northwestern USA. This strain in particular rates much higher than most in resin production and offers a unique, calming high. Named for its hashy-tasting, highly resinous buds, the Hash Plant has been known as an important building block for other Sensi Seeds hybrids for many years, but has rarely been made available outside of Cannabis Castle breeding program. It was reintroduced to the market by Sensi Seed Bank in 1999. Expect a short indica-type plant that averages 3-4 feet in height, with a gratifyingly quick finish, a pleasantly narcotic high, and of course, great hashmaking potential. While an indoor breed in the Dutch climate, this plant has fared well in dry latitudes such as the Mediterranean. All indoor growing methods are suitable, although Sensi growers like the hydro culture garden method best. Hash Plant is easy to clone, offering you a simple method of multiplying your success. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

About this strain

Hash Plant

Hash Plant
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

6 customer reviews

4.36

Wed Mar 03 2021
T........s
Tremendous seeds from this company. Will be writing multiple reviews on each strain purchased. Strong plants, all grow with vigor. Customer service was great too. We've used there genetics for about a dozen cycles now and they've all been spot on for us. The lineage seems to be true. Overall, I recommend this seed bank.
Fri Feb 26 2021
q........a
Seeds are good customer service not so much I did business with this company for about 6 months and was a happy customer until they messed up an order and didn't include my free seeds on a bogo sale. I contacted them and they said they were going to fix it and express the missing seeds that day. I waited a week to hear anything from them or receive my seeds before I emailed them again. That's when they decided they would stop dealing with me I guess. I sent 3 politely worded emails over the next two weeks and got ignored completely. It's been about 2 months since my order was placed and a month and a half since they could be bothered to reply to my emails so I can't recommend them anymore. I also noticed while trying to post a review similar to this that they seem to be blocking my review. I assume they don't want the negative comments about the way they treat customers on their site.
Sun Sep 22 2019
G........a
Great, short plants. Earthy. Love it.