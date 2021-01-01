Headband Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Headband offers flavours of sweet and savoury spices including allspice, nutmeg, lavender, lemon, and coriander seeds, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of Pure Sunfarms’ cartridges is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
About this brand
Pure Sunfarms
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Headband, or simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
