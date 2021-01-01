About this product

Bruce Banner Seeds If you’re a fan of The Hulk, then you will know this name well. Bruce Banner seeds are quite ironically named in many ways, because they do the exact opposite of The Hulk! Growing feminized Bruce Banner seeds will leave you feeling calm and relaxed, and not about to tear the house apart! The Bruce Banner strain was developed by Dark Horse Genetics and it is a result of a combination of OG Kush, and the Strawberry Diesel strains. There are a few different variants of Bruce Banner cannabis seeds, and this is something to bear in mind when choosing the right one for your particular needs. High THC Content Seeds Bruce Banner marijuana seeds have quite a high THC content, and that means that the sensations appear quite quickly and last for a while. The taste is sweet yet earthy at the same time, so it is a good combination for those who like a sweet tinge, but don’t like the sickly sweet flavors that some other strains have. Growing Bruce Banner weed is moderately difficult, so it is not out of the question for beginners, but perhaps better for those who have some prior experience. Plants can reach in excess of 78 inches in height, and take around 9 weeks to flower. The taste that we just mentioned is earthy and sweet, but has a slight tinge of diesel in the background, taking away that extra sweetness it may otherwise have. Buy Feminized Bruce Banner Seeds When you buy Bruce Banner seeds you should be aware that the effects occur quickly and are quite strong. Users state feeling very happy and relaxed, uplifted, and quite energetic, and whilst the effects are mainly felt in the mind, there is a feeling of total relaxation of the body too. The best conditions to use this particular strain for are stress and depression symptoms. This is down to the uplifting and happy sensations that the strain gives, but those who are suffering from pain and inflammation will also find relief from use of the Bruce Banner strain too. Bruce Banner Strain Side Effects The most commonly reported side effects are a dry mouth and dry eyes. Some users report feeling dizzy and a little paranoid, whilst some others mentioned a headache, however these are much less common than the dryness in the mouth and eyes. Overall, Bruce Banner is a powerful strain, one which takes a little experience to grow, but one which gives useful relief from several different medical condition, mainly those within the mind.