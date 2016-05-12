More specifically, I'm smoking on some Bruce Banner #3 from Golden Leaf, my favorite local pot shop in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Bruce Banner has always been on my top 5 overall favorite buds list and every time I smoke some, I remember exactly why it's there. An indica-dominant, but still very energetic, heady strain that contains strong flavors and smells of coffee, skunk, and just plain funk, is exactly what I get every time. I like to think of the Bruce Banner aroma as that of a very straight forward Kush of the OG persuasion, but containing slightly less of a citrus flavor than true OG. This high launches with a distinct, low-intensity tingling in my face which quickly extends over my whole body. My mood begins to improve dramatically, even if I'm already very happy! Anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes after that, the creativity begins to kick in and is easily applied to whatever I'm doing at the moment. My high from Bruce Banner is one of the longer cannabis highs I've ever experienced and can last up to 4 hours. High Times has listed this bud among a few strains that contain the highest THC percentage ever tested in a non-concentrate bud form. The 3.6 grams I purchased today from Golden Leaf was tested at 28.3% THC!!! Needless to say after smoking a small personal out of the bong, I'm high as a kite.