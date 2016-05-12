Bruce Banner reviews
K........0
May 12, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
🚀...I'm sooo high, Good mornin!!..Out of Chronic Pain and Out of Sight with the Bruce!.. 11 STAR!!...Feelin' Up-Mellow, Mindful, Calm, Motivated and Energized.. ready to-gooo.... Feels like a Stress-Free day😍 Inflamation is Reduced and PTSD is Pacified.. no AM mind chatter while tokin BB😙. I'm Totally Baked after 2 HOOKA water bowls for Wake 'n Bake.. SO Smiley, Focused and Fun, the Peaced-Out energy of BB enhances my AM Yoga and keeps me gooooing for several hours... A perfectly Balanced Hybrid for this hippy chick..Be Well! ✌💋💚🚀🚀
d........b
February 8, 2017
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
🍆💪 Bruce Banner lives up to it's name! Chem Soda F1 x Starfighter x Coal Creek Kush x Strawberry Diesel! What a fantastic lineage. No wonder this strain has such a wild blend of effects. This sativa-dominant hybrid gives you an intense cerebral blast of motivation and creativity, followed by a very powerful body high. I was very surprised with how I felt from one hour to the next. Bruce packs a punch and is an amazing afternoon strain. Deep Roots Harvest did a fantastic job this time around! Great terpene profile! I had to review this strain again because it got me SO STONED I FORGOT I REVIEWED IT! a-Pinene: 6.08 mg/g, b-Myrcene: 3.11 mg/g, b-Pinene, 2.10 mg/g, Limonene: 2.02 mg/g, Linalool: 1.82 mg/g.
w........h
April 17, 2014
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
My hands down favorite strain! I'm one of those smokers who typically gets couchlocked and lazy easily, so most of my experiences have been occasionally inconsistent with reviews for some hybrid strains. Typically a 1/4 a week smoker, but I swear I smoked a 1/2 of this in a week because it was so good and I was even able to get more done than usual, as well what felt like driving with a pretty high degree of focus (only incredibly relaxed). I think the only thing remotely problematic with having this strain was that I had to buy a small supply of indica for my insomnia because this DEFINITELY doesn't help with that. ;)
C........a
January 6, 2015
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Picked up a eighth of this today from a reliable dispensary. Instantly I noticed that my attitude was happier focused and most importantly made me feel better.if you can't deal with your stress or problems I mediately took a hit of this and it fixed it within five minutes I highly recommend the strain;for those who are having anxiety ADD problems ADD ADHD bipolar disorder PTSD PMS mood disorders Tourette's syndrome OCD and pain. If you have your worms or negativity or even just thing was distracting you and you can't focus or get anything done take a hit a bruise better and you've already won!
S........o
April 18, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Dr. David Banner: Physician, scientist, cannabis? Radiation hasn't changed my body chemistry, but something has vastly altered my brain chemistry... This shit is potent! I even stopped writing this review to watch the Quiet Room episode of The Incredible Hulk. Sweet, diesel-esque buds covered in shiny trichomes with such high THC percentage it wouldn't be unreasonable to leave a vacancy in the headspace where yr ego used to live. Highly recommended for crisp, sunny mornings.
i........1
November 14, 2016
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Looking for a nice hybrid? Well I found it for you. Bruce Banner is a hybrid strain that will leave you feeling good all over. The sativa and indica balanced each other out which left a feeling of clarity and upper body relaxation. Took about 10 min for the full effects to kick in. Starts with a nice head high and a little boost of energy. Then it trickles down to the body. The high sat around my shoulders the whole time. This would be good for someone who needs pain relief and a little bit of a pick-me-up during the day.
m........t
April 30, 2014
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
More specifically, I'm smoking on some Bruce Banner #3 from Golden Leaf, my favorite local pot shop in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Bruce Banner has always been on my top 5 overall favorite buds list and every time I smoke some, I remember exactly why it's there. An indica-dominant, but still very energetic, heady strain that contains strong flavors and smells of coffee, skunk, and just plain funk, is exactly what I get every time. I like to think of the Bruce Banner aroma as that of a very straight forward Kush of the OG persuasion, but containing slightly less of a citrus flavor than true OG. This high launches with a distinct, low-intensity tingling in my face which quickly extends over my whole body. My mood begins to improve dramatically, even if I'm already very happy! Anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes after that, the creativity begins to kick in and is easily applied to whatever I'm doing at the moment. My high from Bruce Banner is one of the longer cannabis highs I've ever experienced and can last up to 4 hours. High Times has listed this bud among a few strains that contain the highest THC percentage ever tested in a non-concentrate bud form. The 3.6 grams I purchased today from Golden Leaf was tested at 28.3% THC!!! Needless to say after smoking a small personal out of the bong, I'm high as a kite.
d........f
March 6, 2016
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
i just got this strain and i can truly say its one of my favs