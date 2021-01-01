About this product

Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. Sugarbud Cheese is an unmistakably unique indica-dominated hybrid. Sugarbud Cheese is abundant in both alpha and beta pinene, farnesene, myrcene, caryophellene and limonene. These terpenes combine to present sweet cherry aromas with lingering oak, floral undernotes and a subtle earthiness.