  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cheese Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Hybrid

Cheese Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Sugarbud Craft Growers

Sugarbud Craft Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Cheese Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. Sugarbud Cheese is an unmistakably unique indica-dominated hybrid. Sugarbud Cheese is abundant in both alpha and beta pinene, farnesene, myrcene, caryophellene and limonene. These terpenes combine to present sweet cherry aromas with lingering oak, floral undernotes and a subtle earthiness.

About this brand

About this strain

Cheese

Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

