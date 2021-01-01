Jack The Ripper (Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen)
by Subcool's The Dank
JACK THE RIPPER (Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 49-56 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Extreme Pain Relief and Makes Potent Edibles Preview: This epic strain produces huge glass coated buds frosted in lemon smelling terpenes. The fastest haze hybrid available today. Known worldwide for strong pain relief and analgesic properties. - Jacks Cleaner P1 X Space Queen - High Times Top Ten list 2006 - Featured in the Big Book of Buds 3 Page 86,87,88,89 Strain Description: Jack the Ripper is well named because it is absolutely killer weed. A true 8 week Sativa Haze the first thing growers notice is the incredible lemon smell and heavy resin production. It has been described by UK growers as the best 8 week haze ever produced. This plant will produce triangle shaped spear buds that pretty much stopped active calyx growth early and produced copious amounts of resin instead, resin production was evident from day 12 in 12/12 but really started to fatten up the heads around day 50 or so. I find it performs best unstopped with a long vegetative period. The high is very creeper at first you may think that its not so strong but then whammo... it hits you hard and there's no turning back then... you will be deep in thought and meditative for quite some time...the duration and intensity is strong and thought provoking. Phenotypes: Two main phenotypes both with a Lemon Haze smell and short growth one tends to be more a pine smell. Height: Look for the Short Pheno / Colas swell late Yield: Medium-Heavy / Moderate trim work Indoor/ Outdoor Best way to grow- Untopped and vegged to a full bush. Harvest Window: 8-9 weeks Sativa / Indica: 70/30 Hybrid: Pluton X Purple Haze X Lambsbread X NL X Jack Herer X Romulan X Cindy99 BCGA High: type-Intense, trippy, visual, phase shifting, increased heart rate, heavy crash increased appetite, pain relief, paranoia Taste Like: Lemon mango pine hash with a heavy haze influence
Subcool's The Dank
Jack the Ripper
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Jack the Ripper, or JTR, is the flagship hybrid from Subcool's The Dank, and it was created to make his famous Jack’s Cleaner in seed form. Described by many as the fastest lemon Haze available to date, it was created by crossing a Jack’s Cleaner clone with a vigorous Space Queen male known as Space Dude. Featuring incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma, Jack the Ripper is a relatively short strain. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating.
