Jack the Ripper reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jack the Ripper.
Jack the Ripper effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
341 people reported 2577 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people say it helps with paranoid
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue