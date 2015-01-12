ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Jack's Cleaner

Jack's Cleaner

Bred by Subcool's The Dank, this sativa-dominant strain crosses Jack Herer and The Cleaner, a strain with roots from Pluton, Lamb’s Bread, Purple Haze, and Northern Lights. Its overpowering lemon pungency and strong yellow appearance can be attributed to its Cleaner genetics. This plant flowers in 6 to 8 weeks, returning high yields with impressive potency. Although the strain initially induces sativa effects, the high potency makes this strain appropriate for day and nighttime use.

Effects

344 reported effects from 54 people
Energetic 57%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 55%
Focused 50%
Uplifted 46%

Reviews

78

euphoricvoyage
Member since 2012
For a person who normally enjoys indica's, this is one of my favorite hybrids I have tried so far. Seems heavier on the sativa, which for some reason I don't mind with this strain. Very strong pine sol odor and taste. Sticky and bright yellow/green. I can feel the high come on in about two-three hit...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
LordofBhang
Member since 2013
Treedom / Kush Wa I502 /The Joint /Starbuds Kirkland. Amazing Felt like Mr. Clean and i made a incredible beat and arranged it while smoking J'sC . Production enhancing. Whatever you make you go extra hard. inspiring I'd say. Dont believe the hype Cannabis doesn't make people lazy. Either your l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
HazeRage
Member since 2011
I wrote a review on this before but only said a few things... Since then I have picked up this strain from the rec shop 3 more times and let me tell you this strain is straight fire. It smells like strange citrus danky rotten fruity chemically loudness and the look is light green sativa looking buds...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
If you come across this strain, get it, you will not be disappointed. You might even fall in love with it like I did. You can medicate morning or night. In the morning it gives you some energy & focus. I'm the evening it's perfect for dabbing & zoning out watching cartoons. Doesn't cause me anxiety....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
This strain is versatile. Last night I realized all I had in my medicine box were Sativa's and I needed something to help me sleep. Jack's Cleaner with it's lovely lemon aroma will keep you focused, energized, and uplifted during the day. At night it provides me with a calming buzz it takes a littl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Jack's Cleaner
First strain child
Qleaner
child
Second strain child
Valley Ghash
child

Photos

