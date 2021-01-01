 Loading…

  5. Qush (Bubba Kush Pre-98 x Querkle)
Qush (Bubba Kush Pre-98 x Querkle)

by Subcool's The Dank

QUSH (Bubba Kush Pre-98 x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 30/70 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Heavy Producer • Stoney & Relaxing Preview: Just imagine the smell of kush combined with the candy flavoring of sweet tarts. The main goal we set out to accomplish was to increase the resin production and improve flavor and taste. Improved yields and hybrid vigor came along in the compact but high yielding hybrid we call “Qush”.Not only is it easy to grow, it is quite a powerful medicine designed for anti-anxiety and relaxation as well as nausea. Strain Description: This Indica dominant hybrid has a great taste and out of a 5 plant test run all 4 females turned a nice shade of purple with warm temps throughout. Our goal was to recreate the nice grape flavor but ad some speed to the slow Urkle mom and the results are better than we expected and finding 2 keeper moms from the very small test run we did. Results from the field verify mild variation, good yields, and fantastic flavor and colors. This hybrid has been featured in both Skunk and High Times magazine Phenotypes: Short and compact and unmistakably kush. The only variance is a slight difference in the fruit smell, some cherry, some grape and some citrus Height: Stocky and robust with nice support branching and large round flower formations Yield: Large poodle style flowers with medium density, chunky and fat buds. Even smaller plants produce higher than average weight Indoor / Outdoor: Does well in both Extended Veg Time Needed Indoors Best way to grow: Plant naturally stays short and is easy to train into a dense canopy. Increase veg times for higher yields Harvest Window: 55-60 days Sativa/Indica: 30/70 Hybrid: Bubba Kush Pre-98 x Querkle High type: Stoney and relaxing, only a few hits bring on an overall calmness. Strong but does not cause anxiety or nervousness. Times seems to slow but the imagination soars and you find yourself lost in self reflection. Smells: Grape, cherry, kush, hash, Sweet Tarts, rotten pineapple, sour. Secondary smells are coffee, toffee, caramel, spicy and garlic.

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

Bubba OG

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.

