Indica

Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is a very sweet, earthy premium strain that is almost pure indica. It provides an intense and relaxing sensation that starts in your head and moves down into your body. It's a cross between the two popular strains Bubble Gum and Kush. The THC levels are around 20%. Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds looks like the ordinary Kush with light green buds, thick leaves, and orange colored hairs. The buds are extremely large and dense. The effect of the Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is very strong. Though the effects may not last long, ranging for about half an hour to an hour. Medically, Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds will make patients feel euphoric, happy and relaxed. It is best used to help patients relieve stress, pain, and depression. Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is a great strain to help treat Anxiety, Migraines, ADD/ADHD, Arthritis, and PMS. The Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is drought tolerant so little water is needed for it. Giving it too much water will kill it. If given the right conditions, the plant will surely thrive and will give you very potent yields, if not very much. This strain is recommended to be planted indoors depending on your area's natural climate. Due to this, areas that have warm temperatures may have to simulate a cold environment indoors for the plant to thrive.

About this brand

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

About this strain

Bubba OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.

