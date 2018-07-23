Fractalhead on July 23rd, 2018

This strain is great for when you want to just get buzzed good. Pretty average stone with some good taste. I fished the river while smoking this with my new friend Al. His dog black lab was just laying down in the rèds I had fun fishing and caught 2 fish. Both fish were whitefish/chub. I used a Bar Rig with 30g float and a 3/4 oz weight I smoked this and caught some fish.