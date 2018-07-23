 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rockstar

by Tilray

An indica-cross of Rockbud and Sensi Star. Top terpenes include caryophyllene, bisabolol and humulene.

Fractalhead

This strain is great for when you want to just get buzzed good. Pretty average stone with some good taste. I fished the river while smoking this with my new friend Al. His dog black lab was just laying down in the rèds I had fun fishing and caught 2 fish. Both fish were whitefish/chub. I used a Bar Rig with 30g float and a 3/4 oz weight I smoked this and caught some fish.

Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.

About this brand

Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)