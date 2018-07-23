This strain is great for when you want to just get buzzed good.
Pretty average stone with some good taste.
I fished the river while smoking this with my new friend Al.
His dog black lab was just laying down in the rèds
I had fun fishing and caught 2 fish.
Both fish were whitefish/chub.
I used a Bar Rig with 30g float and a 3/4 oz weight
Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.
