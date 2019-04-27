 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skywalker OG

by Tilray

Tilray Cannabis Flower Skywalker OG

About this product

An indica-dominant hybrid cross between Skywalker and OG Kush. Top terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene and Bisabolol.

14 customer reviews

velx

Growing this one again. Reserva Pravada version of this is really nice. Has a wonderful taste to it and the potency is pretty good too. Really checks all boxes.

KardiaLuv

MED USE: I've been on a quest to find the best combination pain relief, anxiety and depression strain. I bought Skywalker OG as a random pick to try. I just tried it and I highly recommend it. I am having an extremely anxiety filled day, so I tried something new because I was beyond desperate to stop the crying and overwhelmed feeling. It's gone, withing 10 minutes if that (I'm being generous there). As far as pain is concerned, I do still feel pain but I really don't care if that makes any sense. I don't think this will be my main strain for pain, although further testing will have to be done, but I HIGHLY recommend for anxiety. I feel more focused, creative, euphoric, self-empowered, calm and clear headed. I also feel alot less tense around my neck area. Negatives: Can't multitask / can't split focus

bonfire_lit

Very, very pleased with this. Along with tasting wonderful, Skywalker OG gives a relaxed, focused feeling with some euphoria as well. Fantastic for depression and anxiety. Hits you in the forehead with a nice buzz and creeps down your neck and shoulders. Going to have a wonderful night with this plant.

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

Tilray Logo
Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)