KardiaLuv on April 19th, 2019

MED USE: I've been on a quest to find the best combination pain relief, anxiety and depression strain. I bought Skywalker OG as a random pick to try. I just tried it and I highly recommend it. I am having an extremely anxiety filled day, so I tried something new because I was beyond desperate to stop the crying and overwhelmed feeling. It's gone, withing 10 minutes if that (I'm being generous there). As far as pain is concerned, I do still feel pain but I really don't care if that makes any sense. I don't think this will be my main strain for pain, although further testing will have to be done, but I HIGHLY recommend for anxiety. I feel more focused, creative, euphoric, self-empowered, calm and clear headed. I also feel alot less tense around my neck area. Negatives: Can't multitask / can't split focus