Hybrid

Wedding Cake

by Weed Me

Wedding Cake
Weed Me Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake

Wedding by Weed Me is a cross between the classic GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. This indica- dominant hybrid strain has a unique fruity aroma with hints of berries. This strain was grown indoors, in small batches to ensure excellent quality and was harvested by hand.

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

Wedding Cake

Terpenes
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

