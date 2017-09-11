Hello Fellow Earthlings, I wrote about Wedding Cake a few months ago, but I just got a batch of Cake today from SCSA Dispensary, and its so damned good, it's worth noting, and I don't know about you, but each time I smoke a strain, grown by different breeders, they affect me differently. The men and women who grew this particular vintage produced truly 5 Star material, it's exceptional in its strength and in its Sativa overtones, by way of its Durban Poison lineage. One of the smoothest smokes, it is quite sweet on exhale. It is Super Bowl Sunday, and my son and I just smoked a 1/2 joint approximately 20 minutes ago. The uplifting sativa influence has been tempered by the Girl Scout Cookies genetics, to make for a very pleasant atmosphere in my brain, from which I shall view the game with my son. He will be contributing his observations and internal workings, (or something like that), if he has anything that would differentiate from mine. The buds in this crop are between 1"-2" diameter nuggets that are totally covered in white crystalline dust, so much so that I'd describe the buds as green/white, with not much of a strong odor, but man, are they visually appealing. The buds grind up very nicely, with the ground up matter glistening in the lamplight. It sure rolls up nice too. It's been about 45 minutes since lightning up that doobie, and we both agree, this is some very fine marijuana. Score this as a 5/5.