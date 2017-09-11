Wedding Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Cake.
Wedding Cake strain effects
Wedding Cake strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
d........2
September 11, 2017
it's me and my husband's 13 year anniversary today and we wanted to get something to smoke together. this was a great choice on this special day. we smoked a gram joint while staring out at the waterfront watching boats and seagulls and jellyfish and other weird creatures that we're still not sure we really saw. I blanked out for about a minute contemplating whether that jellyfish was really an octopus. because that'd be cool. so yeah. recommend. now we're eating tacos.
E........F
February 2, 2017
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I took 3 large bong hits about 20 minutes ago.... A+++!! It's been a very long time since I've been this high (with a dash of stoned) and it's a fantastic high! I picked this up today while I was looking for a new sativa to try. During the day I like to smoke something that will both keep me alert and mentally clear. So far, now 40 min after bong hits (and this is all I've written), and I'm definitely alert and thoroughly enjoying the hell out of the strain. I wouldn't smoke it during the day though, not because it makes me tired (I'm completely wired from it) but because my brain simply doesn't function well enough to work (or do much of anything for that matter). I'd recommend starting with 1 or 2 bong hits first and give it about 15 minutes. This is definitely a "creeper" high so be careful. Super fun high balanced with just the right amount of stoned!! I can't say enough about this pot. I'd highly recommend it to anyone who wants to be super stoned but not too tired. I'm really glad I bought it. It may be my new all time favorite weed. Enjoy!
w........s
February 28, 2018
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
As implied on my name I love this shit. Smoking this shit through a pipe will hurt but it leaves that sweet taste in your throat for at least two days. While in this strain I experienced mass relaxation and even to a point where my friend just passed the fuck out. Listening to music makes the experience ten times better as usual and god damn it gives me a sweet tooth. Have cherry pop tarts on deck for best food or watch The Eric Andre show or Reading Rainbow. I have no idea why but it’s fucking amazing.
K........8
September 9, 2018
Happy
Uplifted
So far the best strain I’ve smoked. I get anxious easy when I smoke weed and my adhd usually speeds up that problem. This is not how I feel when I smoke wedding cake. So far it has been a great help dealing with my stress and feels me feeling light, sparkly, and comfortable. I ack goofy and “geek”out when I smoke usually. but this weed makes me feel like I can slow down and articulate my ideas better. This isn’t going to be the best weed for those who want to experience a heavy head-high sativa, or those who are want to be sprawled on the floor relaxed off a heavy indica. But the two elements come together in a unforgettably smooth mixture.
J........8
February 5, 2017
Hello Fellow Earthlings, I wrote about Wedding Cake a few months ago, but I just got a batch of Cake today from SCSA Dispensary, and its so damned good, it's worth noting, and I don't know about you, but each time I smoke a strain, grown by different breeders, they affect me differently. The men and women who grew this particular vintage produced truly 5 Star material, it's exceptional in its strength and in its Sativa overtones, by way of its Durban Poison lineage. One of the smoothest smokes, it is quite sweet on exhale. It is Super Bowl Sunday, and my son and I just smoked a 1/2 joint approximately 20 minutes ago. The uplifting sativa influence has been tempered by the Girl Scout Cookies genetics, to make for a very pleasant atmosphere in my brain, from which I shall view the game with my son. He will be contributing his observations and internal workings, (or something like that), if he has anything that would differentiate from mine. The buds in this crop are between 1"-2" diameter nuggets that are totally covered in white crystalline dust, so much so that I'd describe the buds as green/white, with not much of a strong odor, but man, are they visually appealing. The buds grind up very nicely, with the ground up matter glistening in the lamplight. It sure rolls up nice too. It's been about 45 minutes since lightning up that doobie, and we both agree, this is some very fine marijuana. Score this as a 5/5.
w........b
October 8, 2017
Aroused
Euphoric
Fucking amazing. Great head high and gets the sex drive going. Tastes like vanilla icing. Need I say more?!
K........z
July 20, 2016
Smoked some flower from a dispensary that labeled this hybrid strain as "San Diego Girl Scout Cookies." Super potent. Beware.
D........y
June 24, 2018
Euphoric
Relaxed
So to be ironic, some mellow fellows and I smoked some wedding cake before eating wedding cake at a wedding where the wedding guests were also eating wedding cake. What a glorious thing, wedding cake. Embrace the cliché, this is now my absolute favorite strain. How I ended up with a random wife, idk.