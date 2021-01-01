 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. NYC Diesel feminized seeds
Hybrid

NYC Diesel feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds NYC Diesel feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds NYC Diesel feminized seeds

$85.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

NYC Diesel feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. NYC Diesel has been derived from: Sour Diesel x Afghani x Hawaiian. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. NYC Diesel feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 to 175 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, lemon, pungent and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the NYC Diesel feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/nyc-diesel-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

NYC Diesel

NYC Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review