#1 Stunna is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. #1 Stunna is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Relentless Genetics, the average price of #1 Stunna typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about #1 Stunna’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed #1 Stunna, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







