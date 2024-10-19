#1 Stunna
#1 Stunna
#1S
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Berry
Tropical
Flowery
#1 Stunna effects are mostly energizing.
#1 Stunna is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. #1 Stunna is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Relentless Genetics, the average price of #1 Stunna typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about #1 Stunna’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed #1 Stunna, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to #1 StunnaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
#1 Stunna strain effects
#1 Stunna strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop #1 Stunna products near you
Similar to #1 Stunna near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
#1 Stunna strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
r........4
October 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
Likely has some "Runtz" lineage.